    PHCE Change of Command

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    06.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Public Health Command Europe

    Public Health Command Europe executes Change of Command to officially relinquish command from COL Kenneth D. Spicer and announce COL Paul Lang as the new PHCE commander.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889020
    Filename: DOD_109739112
    Length: 00:53:15
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PHCE
    Kenneth D. Spicer
    Paul Lang

