PHCE Change of Command

Public Health Command Europe executes Change of Command to officially relinquish command from COL Kenneth D. Spicer and announce COL Paul Lang as the new PHCE commander.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 10:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|889020
|Filename:
|DOD_109739112
|Length:
|00:53:15
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
