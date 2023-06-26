U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven Matsunaga was announced the winner of central command’s Innovation Oasis II in Tampa on May 25, 2023. Innovation oasis is a “shark tank” like innovation competition that highlights select service member’s inventions and processes presented for possible implementation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 10:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|889019
|VIRIN:
|230630-M-SD553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109739098
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Minute: Innovation Oasis II (AFN Version), by PFC Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
