Fort Cavazos - Deployment Readiness Center (7244th MSU)

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7244th Medical Support Unit, Mount Carmel, Tennessee, have been mobilized to Fort Cavazos, Texas to provide pre-deployment and post-deployment medical coverage for Active, National Guard and Reserve Component Soldiers prior to their respective deployments, October 2022 - October 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889017
|VIRIN:
|230614-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109739072
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
