    Fort Cavazos - Deployment Readiness Center (7244th MSU)

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7244th Medical Support Unit, Mount Carmel, Tennessee, have been mobilized to Fort Cavazos, Texas to provide pre-deployment and post-deployment medical coverage for Active, National Guard and Reserve Component Soldiers prior to their respective deployments, October 2022 - October 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889017
    VIRIN: 230614-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109739072
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Texas
    mobilization
    MFGI
    Fort Cavazos

