AFN Bavaria recently conducted a six-hour challenge in which three teams from the station had six hours to plan, create, shoot, edit and overall produce a short film. This film had no limitations other than the time frame and a specific prop. The specific prop that was required to play a role in each film was an orange.
This video was filed on May 12, 2023
Video by SSG Abacon, SGT Kylee Bowling, SPC Cameron Cordery, SPC Emma Roberts, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SSG Abacon, SGT Kylee Bowling, SPC Cordery, SPC Emma Roberts, AFN Bavaria
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 09:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889014
|VIRIN:
|230512-A-UL930-1138
|Filename:
|DOD_109739013
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|VILSECK, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oranged Murder, by SSG Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT