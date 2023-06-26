Oranged Murder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN Bavaria recently conducted a six-hour challenge in which three teams from the station had six hours to plan, create, shoot, edit and overall produce a short film. This film had no limitations other than the time frame and a specific prop. The specific prop that was required to play a role in each film was an orange.



This video was filed on May 12, 2023

Video by SSG Abacon, SGT Kylee Bowling, SPC Cameron Cordery, SPC Emma Roberts, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SSG Abacon, SGT Kylee Bowling, SPC Cordery, SPC Emma Roberts, AFN Bavaria