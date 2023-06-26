Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oranged Murder

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    05.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon 

    AFN Bavaria

    AFN Bavaria recently conducted a six-hour challenge in which three teams from the station had six hours to plan, create, shoot, edit and overall produce a short film. This film had no limitations other than the time frame and a specific prop. The specific prop that was required to play a role in each film was an orange.

    This video was filed on May 12, 2023
    Video by SSG Abacon, SGT Kylee Bowling, SPC Cameron Cordery, SPC Emma Roberts, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SSG Abacon, SGT Kylee Bowling, SPC Cordery, SPC Emma Roberts, AFN Bavaria

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889014
    VIRIN: 230512-A-UL930-1138
    Filename: DOD_109739013
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: VILSECK, DE 

    This work, Oranged Murder, by SSG Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Bavaria

