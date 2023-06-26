Freedom Road Dedication Ceremony

The United States Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwoehr community recently held a ceremony in tower barracks, Germany to rededicate Lee Street to Freedom Street in honor of Juneteenth. The ceremony included a live rendition of amazing grace and original poetry written by two students from Vilseck Highschool.
This video was filmed on June14, 2023
Video by SGT Kylee Bowling, AFN Bavaria
Produced by PFC Kaleb Kennedy, AFN Bavaria
