Freedom Road Dedication Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889013" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwoehr community recently held a ceremony in tower barracks, Germany to rededicate Lee Street to Freedom Street in honor of Juneteenth. The ceremony included a live rendition of amazing grace and original poetry written by two students from Vilseck Highschool.



This video was filmed on June14, 2023

Video by SGT Kylee Bowling, AFN Bavaria

Produced by PFC Kaleb Kennedy, AFN Bavaria



Lowe third information:

@00:42

Kevin Poole

United States Army Garrison Bavaria Commander



@01:10

Gabriel Foist

USO Grafenwoehr Center Manager