    Three Pennsylvania ANG Wings combine to ship Airmen to Hawaii for Koa Lani

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta and Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell

    111th Attack Wing

    All three wings in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard combined resources to transport members of the 111th Attack Wing from Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for a two-week training exercise known as Koa Lani that began on June 9, 2023. The 171st Air RefuelingWing and the 193rd Special Operations Wing joined forces to airlift 39 members of the 111th ATKW with the 171st providing a KC-135 Stratotanker and an aircrew, and the 193rd Special Operations Wing providing the airfield and personnel required to load the aircraft, which took off for Hawaii from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell and Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 08:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889009
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-VP778-9148
    Filename: DOD_109738929
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    This work, Three Pennsylvania ANG Wings combine to ship Airmen to Hawaii for Koa Lani, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta and MSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171 Air Refueling Wing
    111th Attack Wing

