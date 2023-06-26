Three Pennsylvania ANG Wings combine to ship Airmen to Hawaii for Koa Lani

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



All three wings in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard combined resources to transport members of the 111th Attack Wing from Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for a two-week training exercise known as Koa Lani that began on June 9, 2023. The 171st Air RefuelingWing and the 193rd Special Operations Wing joined forces to airlift 39 members of the 111th ATKW with the 171st providing a KC-135 Stratotanker and an aircrew, and the 193rd Special Operations Wing providing the airfield and personnel required to load the aircraft, which took off for Hawaii from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell and Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)