    National Guard celebrates Independence Day

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Saluting our Nation's Freedom: The National Guard stands strong, united and proud as we honor Independence Day, upholding our commitment to protect and serve. Together, we celebrate the cherished values that make our country great. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 08:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889006
    VIRIN: 230630-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738878
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard celebrates Independence Day, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Freedom
    National Guard
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Declaration of Independence

