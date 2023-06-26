50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy

This short promotional video celebrates the 50 year anniversary of women in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 08:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889005
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109738877
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
