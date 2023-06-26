Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    This short promotional video celebrates the 50 year anniversary of women in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 08:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889005
    VIRIN: 230630-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738877
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    female
    plane
    pilot
    naval
    navy
    carrier
    jet
    women
    aviation
    flynavywomen

