Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walking with Wyverns (MUNS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Fighter Wing command team takes a behind the scenes look at the 31st Munitions Squadron during a Walking with Wyverns, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 9, 2023. Walking with Wyverns is a program which gives the commander and command chief an opportunity to learn about different career fields and unit functions through hands-on experience. The 31st Munitions Squadron maintains and supports a combat ready stockpile, people and equipment to support U.S. and NATO taskings. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 08:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889002
    VIRIN: 230629-F-FG548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738837
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking with Wyverns (MUNS), by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16
    fighting falcon
    munitions
    viper
    maintenance
    wyverns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT