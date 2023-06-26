Walking with Wyverns (MUNS)

The 31st Fighter Wing command team takes a behind the scenes look at the 31st Munitions Squadron during a Walking with Wyverns, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 9, 2023. Walking with Wyverns is a program which gives the commander and command chief an opportunity to learn about different career fields and unit functions through hands-on experience. The 31st Munitions Squadron maintains and supports a combat ready stockpile, people and equipment to support U.S. and NATO taskings. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 08:04
Location:
|IT
