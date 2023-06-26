Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Georgian Shield 2023 Highlight Video

    BATUMI, GEORGIA

    06.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mykaela Martin 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    **Simulated Exercise**

    Georgian military members and first responders respond to training scenarios of medical emergencies and render trauma aid to simulated casualties during Operation Georgian Shield in Batumi, Georgia. Georgian Shield is an interagency exercise conducted by U.S. Special Forces and Georgian agencies collaborating to train on modern trauma practices and advanced first aid techniques. Exercises such as this build interoperability between U.S. and partner nation forces and enhance the resiliency and hone the skills of the Georgian population to respond to crisis.

    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Mykaela Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889001
    VIRIN: 230626-A-UE246-3641
    Filename: DOD_109738812
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BATUMI, GE 

    TAGS

    Medical
    Georgia
    MARCH
    SOCEUR
    Stronger Together
    SOF in Europe

