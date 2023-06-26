**Simulated Exercise**
Georgian military members and first responders respond to training scenarios of medical emergencies and render trauma aid to simulated casualties during Operation Georgian Shield in Batumi, Georgia. Georgian Shield is an interagency exercise conducted by U.S. Special Forces and Georgian agencies collaborating to train on modern trauma practices and advanced first aid techniques. Exercises such as this build interoperability between U.S. and partner nation forces and enhance the resiliency and hone the skills of the Georgian population to respond to crisis.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Mykaela Martin)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 08:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889001
|VIRIN:
|230626-A-UE246-3641
|Filename:
|DOD_109738812
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BATUMI, GE
|Downloads:
This work, Operation Georgian Shield 2023 Highlight Video, by SGT Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
