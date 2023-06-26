Harlem Globetrotters Basketball Camp B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Youth of the USAG Stuttgart community had the opportunity to attend a basketball camp hosted by the Harriet R. Tubman Foundation and coached by select members of the Harlem Globetrotters where they learned valuable skills to help them in the game and throughout life.

Christopher Jackson

USAG Stuttgart High School Basketball Head Coach