    Big Game (B-roll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This B-roll package shows the AFN Kaiserslautern team interacting with the community during a radio remote. This remote was to engage with the community, while highlighting the AFN Now app. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 05:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888993
    VIRIN: 230228-A-VB767-5913
    Filename: DOD_109738733
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    afn
    Kaiserslautern
    KMC
    AFNnow

