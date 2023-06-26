This B-roll package shows the AFN Kaiserslautern team interacting with the community during a radio remote. This remote was to engage with the community, while highlighting the AFN Now app. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 05:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888993
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-VB767-5913
|Filename:
|DOD_109738733
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Big Game (B-roll), by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT