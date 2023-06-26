Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Road Dedication Ceremony.

    BY, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kylee Bowling and Pfc. Kaleb Kennedy

    AFN Bavaria

    The United States Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwoehr community recently held a ceremony in tower barracks, Germany to rededicate Lee Street to Freedom Street in honor of Juneteenth. The ceremony included a live rendition of amazing grace and original poetry written by two students from Vilseck Highschool.

    This video was filmed on June14, 2023
    Video by SGT Kylee Bowling, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by PFC Kaleb Kennedy, AFN Bavaria

    @00:08
    Kevin Poole
    United States Army Garrison Bavaria Commander

    @00:36
    Gabriel Foist
    USO Grafenwoehr Center Manager

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 09:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888992
    VIRIN: 230614-A-OO251-5972
    Filename: DOD_109738727
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Road Dedication Ceremony., by SGT Kylee Bowling and PFC Kaleb Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

