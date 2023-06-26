Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harlem Globetrotters Basketball Camp

    BW, GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Youth of the USAG Stuttgart community had the opportunity to attend a basketball camp hosted by the Harriet R. Tubman Foundation and coached by select members of the Harlem Globetrotters where they learned valuable skills to help them in the game and throughout life.

    Christopher Jackson
    USAG Stuttgart High School Basketball Head Coach

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 07:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888991
    VIRIN: 230606-A-FB640-5077
    Filename: DOD_109738713
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: BW, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harlem Globetrotters Basketball Camp, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Harlem Globetrotters
    Panzer Kaserne
    USAG Stuttgart
    Basketball Camp

