Youth of the USAG Stuttgart community had the opportunity to attend a basketball camp hosted by the Harriet R. Tubman Foundation and coached by select members of the Harlem Globetrotters where they learned valuable skills to help them in the game and throughout life.
Christopher Jackson
USAG Stuttgart High School Basketball Head Coach
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 07:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888991
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-FB640-5077
|Filename:
|DOD_109738713
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Harlem Globetrotters Basketball Camp, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
