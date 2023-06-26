Green Berets train with ally in Montenegro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888986" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Green Berets with the U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) trained with members of the Protivteroristicka Jedencia Policije, Poseba Jedinicia Policije, and soldiers of the Montenegro Special Operations Group in land navigation and small unit tactics during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Radovce, Montenegro, on June 15, 2023.



JCETs such as this are conducted to enhance our interoperability with our allies and partners and build capabilities to confront any emerging threats as a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force.

(Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)