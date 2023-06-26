Green Berets with the U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) trained with members of the Protivteroristicka Jedencia Policije, Poseba Jedinicia Policije, and soldiers of the Montenegro Special Operations Group in land navigation and small unit tactics during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Radovce, Montenegro, on June 15, 2023.
JCETs such as this are conducted to enhance our interoperability with our allies and partners and build capabilities to confront any emerging threats as a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force.
(Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)
This work, Green Berets train with ally in Montenegro, by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
