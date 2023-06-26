Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets train with ally in Montenegro

    PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO

    06.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with the U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) trained with members of the Protivteroristicka Jedencia Policije, Poseba Jedinicia Policije, and soldiers of the Montenegro Special Operations Group in land navigation and small unit tactics during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Radovce, Montenegro, on June 15, 2023.

    JCETs such as this are conducted to enhance our interoperability with our allies and partners and build capabilities to confront any emerging threats as a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force.
    (Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888986
    VIRIN: 230615-A-BT406-2328
    Filename: DOD_109738665
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: PODGORICA, ME 

    This work, Green Berets train with ally in Montenegro, by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SOCEUR
    Montenegro
    EUCOM
    10th SFG
    U.S. Embassy Podgorica

