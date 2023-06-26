Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Noncommissioned Officers Association on Camp Zama celebrated "Tanabata," the star festival, June 29. One of the customs of the observance is to write one's wish on a strip of paper and hang it on a decorated bamboo tree in hopes of it coming true.
#ArmyTeam #BilateralPartners #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 03:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888985
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109738662
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tanabata, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT