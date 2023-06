video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Noncommissioned Officers Association on Camp Zama celebrated "Tanabata," the star festival, June 29. One of the customs of the observance is to write one's wish on a strip of paper and hang it on a decorated bamboo tree in hopes of it coming true.



