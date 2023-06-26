Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanabata

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Noncommissioned Officers Association on Camp Zama celebrated "Tanabata," the star festival, June 29. One of the customs of the observance is to write one's wish on a strip of paper and hang it on a decorated bamboo tree in hopes of it coming true.

    #ArmyTeam #BilateralPartners #BeAllYouCanBe

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    JGSDF
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

