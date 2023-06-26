U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, establish an Expeditionary Control Node during Exercise Vanguard on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 7-9, 2023. The ECN is a mobile command and control asset that allows the III MIG commander to make informed decisions while sustaining the ability to assure intelligence, surveillance and generate effects in a remote and distributed manner. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 05:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888980
|VIRIN:
|230626-M-TU861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109738598
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Vanguard | III MEF Information Group, by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT