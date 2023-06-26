Vanguard | III MEF Information Group

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2023

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, establish an Expeditionary Control Node during Exercise Vanguard on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 7-9, 2023. The ECN is a mobile command and control asset that allows the III MIG commander to make informed decisions while sustaining the ability to assure intelligence, surveillance and generate effects in a remote and distributed manner. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 05:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888980
    VIRIN: 230626-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738598
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    USMC
    VANGUARD
    III MEF
    III MIG
    USINDOPACOM

