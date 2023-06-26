Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kinser Elementary School Summer Culture Exchange 2023

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Camp Kinser elementary school hosts a summer incentive program June 28, 2023, Okinawa, Japan. Students learned about Japanese language and culture from volunteers and teachers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 00:08
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Elementary school
    Kinser
    DODEA

