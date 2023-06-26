Kinser Elementary School Summer Culture Exchange 2023

Camp Kinser elementary school hosts a summer incentive program June 28, 2023, Okinawa, Japan. Students learned about Japanese language and culture from volunteers and teachers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 00:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888971
|VIRIN:
|230628-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109738430
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
