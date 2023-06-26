230628-N-CM110-1001 San Diego (June 28, 2023) -- Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participate in a sustainment gun shoot June 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship home-ported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888963
|VIRIN:
|230628-N-CM110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109738304
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli Sustainment Gun Shoot, by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
