    USS Tripoli Sustainment Gun Shoot

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230628-N-CM110-1001 San Diego (June 28, 2023) -- Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participate in a sustainment gun shoot June 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship home-ported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888963
    VIRIN: 230628-N-CM110-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738304
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, USS Tripoli Sustainment Gun Shoot, by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M4
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy
    M9 service pistol
    Tripoli
    Sustainment Gun Shoot
    M4A1 carbine assault rifle

