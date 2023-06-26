ARTP 23.1 : Shells of Thunder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888962" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines participate in Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, from May 19 to June 10, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. The Marines are currently deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson)