U.S. Marines participate in Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, from May 19 to June 10, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. The Marines are currently deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 23:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888962
|VIRIN:
|230610-M-VJ227-6555
|Filename:
|DOD_109738303
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ARTP 23.1 : Shells of Thunder, by Cpl Kincayd Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
