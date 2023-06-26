Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 23.1 : Shells of Thunder

    JAPAN

    06.10.2023

    Video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines participate in Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, from May 19 to June 10, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. The Marines are currently deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 23:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888962
    VIRIN: 230610-M-VJ227-6555
    Filename: DOD_109738303
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 23.1 : Shells of Thunder, by Cpl Kincayd Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    M777 Howitzer
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    ARTP
    3d Marine Division

