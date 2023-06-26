Soldiers assigned to 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division arrive before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 at Royal Australian Air Force Darwin, Australia, June 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 21 - Aug 4.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 20:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888961
|VIRIN:
|230625-A-MT359-1018
|PIN:
|1018
|Filename:
|DOD_109738302
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldiers Arrive in Darwin, Australia, by SFC Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
