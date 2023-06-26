Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Arrive in Darwin, Australia

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    06.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Gray 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division arrive before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 at Royal Australian Air Force Darwin, Australia, June 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 21 - Aug 4.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Arrive in Darwin, Australia, by SFC Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Readiness
    AlliesAndPartners
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23

