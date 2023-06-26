Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-Volunteer Force 50th Anniversary

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldier Sgt. Xavier C. Fokke discusses the significance of the 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 1, 2023. In 1973, then-Secretary of Defense Melvin R. Laird announced the U.S. military would, going forward, fill its ranks exclusively with volunteers rather than with draftees. Since the end of the military draft Soldiers have answered the call to service in the All-Volunteer Force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz)

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    All-Volunteer Force
    WhyWeServe
    AVF50

