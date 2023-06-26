2023 Destructive Weather Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888927" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River conduct a Destructive Weather Exercise (DWX) on both MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 14, 2023. The DWX is an annual event held to test both bases’ hurricane preparedness and emergency response capabilities to promote flexibility and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)