U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River conduct a Destructive Weather Exercise (DWX) on both MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 14, 2023. The DWX is an annual event held to test both bases’ hurricane preparedness and emergency response capabilities to promote flexibility and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888927
|VIRIN:
|230629-M-EY512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109737882
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2023 Destructive Weather Exercise, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
