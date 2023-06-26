Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Destructive Weather Exercise

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River conduct a Destructive Weather Exercise (DWX) on both MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 14, 2023. The DWX is an annual event held to test both bases’ hurricane preparedness and emergency response capabilities to promote flexibility and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888927
    VIRIN: 230629-M-EY512-1001
    Filename: DOD_109737882
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    New River
    Prepare
    Wallace Creek
    Destructive Weather Exercise
    DWX

