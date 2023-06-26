Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17 MDG Medic Skills Rodeo Jun 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Russ Howard and Senior Airman Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel from the 17th Medical Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base learn new wartime treatment skills!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 16:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888913
    VIRIN: 230622-F-EP494-8488
    Filename: DOD_109737713
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17 TRW
    17 MDG
    Medic Skills Rodeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT