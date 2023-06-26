Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Temp Power Generator Install

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    06.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Aerial video of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors installing FEMA temporary power generators at critical facilities in Guam in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. In partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE installed 93 generators to critical infrastructure around the island.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888911
    VIRIN: 230618-A-A1410-1005
    Filename: DOD_109737628
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Temp Power Generator Install, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Typhoon Mawar
    Temporary Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT