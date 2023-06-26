Aerial video of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors installing FEMA temporary power generators at critical facilities in Guam in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. In partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE installed 93 generators to critical infrastructure around the island.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888911
|VIRIN:
|230618-A-A1410-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109737628
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Temp Power Generator Install, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT