2023 ASC Best Warrior Competition - Day 2

Day two of the Best Warrior Competition took place June 27, 2023, at Marseilles Training Center. This day was designed to push the competitors to their limits, but SFC Bridges and SFC Cyprien didn't let that stop them! Watch as these two warriors completed the physical fitness assessment, obstacle course, and tactical event.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888909
|VIRIN:
|230627-A-IK992-1018
|Filename:
|DOD_109737590
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
