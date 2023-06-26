Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 ASC Best Warrior Competition - Day 2

    MARSEILLES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Day two of the Best Warrior Competition took place June 27, 2023, at Marseilles Training Center. This day was designed to push the competitors to their limits, but SFC Bridges and SFC Cyprien didn't let that stop them! Watch as these two warriors completed the physical fitness assessment, obstacle course, and tactical event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888909
    VIRIN: 230627-A-IK992-1018
    Filename: DOD_109737590
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: MARSEILLES, IL, US 

    TAGS

    obstacle course
    Best warrior competition
    army training
    Army Sustainment Command
    physical fitness assessment

