    2023 ASC Best Warrior Competition - Day 1

    MARSEILLES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SFC Bridges and SFC Cyprien completed the first day of the Best Warrior Competition on June 26, 2023, at Marseilles Training Center! Both competitors hope participating in the competition will inspire others to do the same.

    TAGS

    M4
    Best warrior competition
    stress shoot
    Marseilles training center

