Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A1C Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, recaps this year's Summer Games.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888906
    VIRIN: 230516-F-PI774-6557
    Filename: DOD_109737532
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Olympics Mississippi
    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT