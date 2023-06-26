U.S Philippine Subject Matter Expert Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video outlines the successful subject matter expert exchange between the U.S. Air National Guard and The Philippine Air Force during Exercise Balikatan in April, 2023. Services members assigned to the 163D Attack Wing in California and members of the Philippine Air Force's 300th Air Intelligence and Security Wing exchanged personnel, aircraft briefings and even a traditional Boodle Fight Meal together. (Video Production By US Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)