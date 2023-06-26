This video outlines the successful subject matter expert exchange between the U.S. Air National Guard and The Philippine Air Force during Exercise Balikatan in April, 2023. Services members assigned to the 163D Attack Wing in California and members of the Philippine Air Force's 300th Air Intelligence and Security Wing exchanged personnel, aircraft briefings and even a traditional Boodle Fight Meal together. (Video Production By US Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 13:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888887
|VIRIN:
|230423-Z-WT190-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109737213
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S Philippine Subject Matter Expert Exchange, by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT