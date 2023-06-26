Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Philippine Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    This video outlines the successful subject matter expert exchange between the U.S. Air National Guard and The Philippine Air Force during Exercise Balikatan in April, 2023. Services members assigned to the 163D Attack Wing in California and members of the Philippine Air Force's 300th Air Intelligence and Security Wing exchanged personnel, aircraft briefings and even a traditional Boodle Fight Meal together. (Video Production By US Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    #balikatan #balikatan23 #163datkw #mq-9 #airnationalguard

