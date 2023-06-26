Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Irwin Freedom Fest 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fort Irwin, their families, and Department of the Army employees came together to celebrate our nation's Independence Day in the form of a Freedom Fest at the Painted Rocks of Fort Irwin, California, June 24, 2023. Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, games, and fireworks during the evening event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888886
    VIRIN: 230629-A-JT686-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109737203
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Irwin Freedom Fest 2023, by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort irwin
    national training center
    fort
    irwin
    California
    ntc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT