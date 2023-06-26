U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fort Irwin, their families, and Department of the Army employees came together to celebrate our nation's Independence Day in the form of a Freedom Fest at the Painted Rocks of Fort Irwin, California, June 24, 2023. Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, games, and fireworks during the evening event.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888886
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-JT686-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109737203
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Irwin Freedom Fest 2023, by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
