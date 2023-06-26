Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Medical Group Decontamination Exercise Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 5th Medical Group participate in a hazardous material decontamination exercise at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 22, 2023. Exercises like this validate readiness in the event of a chemical attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888885
    VIRIN: 230622-F-VB725-1001
    Filename: DOD_109737200
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Medical Group Decontamination Exercise Reel, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Decontamination
    HAZMAT
    Minot
    Minot Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT