Airmen assigned to the 5th Medical Group participate in a hazardous material decontamination exercise at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 22, 2023. Exercises like this validate readiness in the event of a chemical attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 13:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888885
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-VB725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109737200
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Medical Group Decontamination Exercise Reel, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
