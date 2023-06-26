Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Elite Baseball Team Tours 171st ARW

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The U.S. Elite Baseball Team toured the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard June 20, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888884
    VIRIN: 230620-Z-EY983-2001
    Filename: DOD_109737180
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Elite Baseball Team Tours 171st ARW, by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW
    US Elite National Baseball Team

