    IDLC 23: Defenders storm through June course

    CAMP JAMES A. GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Reserve Command security forces Defenders endured two weeks of realistic combat skills training during the Integrated Defense Leadership Course in June 2023. IDLC is based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, and uses training grounds at nearby Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Members of the 301st Security Forces Squadron, Carswell Field, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas; the 916th SFS, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina; the 507th SFS, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; the 944th SFS, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona; and the 349th SFS, Travis Air Force Base, California, completed the course.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888882
    VIRIN: 230615-F-PO120-9443
    Filename: DOD_109737157
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CAMP JAMES A. GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, US

    3P0XX Security Forces

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Security Forces
    McChord
    ReserveReady
    IDLC
    Integrated Defense Leadership Course

