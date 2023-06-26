IDLC 23: Defenders storm through June course

Air Force Reserve Command security forces Defenders endured two weeks of realistic combat skills training during the Integrated Defense Leadership Course in June 2023. IDLC is based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, and uses training grounds at nearby Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Members of the 301st Security Forces Squadron, Carswell Field, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas; the 916th SFS, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina; the 507th SFS, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; the 944th SFS, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona; and the 349th SFS, Travis Air Force Base, California, completed the course.
06.15.2023
06.29.2023
CAMP JAMES A. GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, US
