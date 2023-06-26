Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 4th of July, Marines!

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    The Marine Corps celebrates Independence Day 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by SSgt John A. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888880
    VIRIN: 230629-M-SG166-1001
    Filename: DOD_109737072
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: DC, US

    This work, Happy 4th of July, Marines!, by SSgt John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    marine corps
    Marines
    Independence Day
    4th of July

