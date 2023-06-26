DoD ELDP Cohort 35.3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



his video is about the Department of Defense Executive Leadership Development Program Cohort 35.3 experience. This video was presented at the Pentagon on 6/9/2023.





SCRIPT



CORE:



Our journey with the Department of Defense Executive Leadership Development Program began in Norman, Oklahoma, with the aim of expanding our knowledge of leadership development and gaining a deeper understanding of ourselves and others. Over the course of two weeks, we delved into the principles of effective leadership, with a focus on personal growth and reflection. Through various exercises, we examined our behavior and gained a heightened sense of self-awareness. Our natural tendencies, particularly under stress, were identified, and we focused on areas in need of personal growth. Tools like the Leadership Circle Profile helped us understand different viewpoints and progress as leaders, not just for ourselves, but for our colleagues and the organization as a whole.



During our visit to Fort Sill, we were warmly welcomed by the members of the Chickasaw Nation. We explored the Base and its museum, learning about the cultural heritage and history of the area. This experience helped us appreciate the importance of a diverse work environment and how it can aid in dissolving the issues facing our organizations. We realized the significance of collaboration and partnerships between the military and its communities, as well as between service members.



CORE was an opportunity to learn new skills for leading teams. We were given the task of examining the various recruitment conditions for our military services for our final team projects to be studied throughout our deployments. The Red Team Handbook taught us how to apply critical thinking and avoid groupthink when working collectively. These exercises allowed us to better understand how we process information, the diversity of experiences, thoughts, and opinions of our teammates, and how we can analyze questions, problem-solve, and make better decisions as a team. While CORE was a long and intensive experience, we left with a wealth of knowledge that will undoubtedly enhance our experiences as we deploy and face the challenges within the Department of Defense worldwide.













SSouth Korea:

The ELDP deployment to the Republic of Korea made a huge impact on our cohort. Based in Yongsan Base at the Dragon Hill Lodge, Cohort 35.3 experienced everything that military life in the Republic of Korea entails. Our training commenced with a self-guided tour of the War Memorial of Korea, which showcased the Republic of Korea's perspective on the United Nations' involvement in their war. We continued to learn about the integral relationship between US Forces Korea, United Nations, and the Republic of Korea's military, which ensures the safety and protection of the Republic of Korea's people and brings stability to the region. This joint international command is historically significant and requires trust between each organization to achieve mission success. We visited Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation and the Samsung Innovation Museum which highlighted the interconnectedness between the United States, the Republic of Korea's government, and the local government and bases.

We traveled to the demilitarization zone where we saw settlements within the DMZ that predate the Korean War where North and South Korea have made attempts at joint ventures. We saw giant welcome stations where families who were separated by the war were reunited. We closed our tour where we began, stepping back in history at the Task Force Smith Memorial that honors the first US soldiers sent to defend the Republic of Korea. This served as a reminder to never again send our soldiers to war undertrained and underequipped due to a lack of focus or funds, and a condition to considered as we examined and reflected on our military services recruitment team projects.

Reflecting back on our deployment, we saw firsthand the importance of the continued alliance between our US Forces Korea and the Republic of Korea's forces to ensure stability in the region. As the US Forces Korea motto states, "We are better together."











Hawaii:

Our US Indo-Pacific Command deployment proved to be a truly enriching experience, as we gained a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the DOD on a daily basis. Our time in Hawaii was particularly eye-opening, as we were able to witness firsthand the significant efforts being made by the United States and our allies to promote global peace, stability, democracy, and security as we learned about the threats China and North Korea represent to disrupt the world order relative to the US and our allies. As we embarked on this journey, our cohort eagerly anticipated the educational and novel experiences that lay ahead. Little did we know that this journey would serve to reinforce our commitment to selfless service and servant leadership.



During our visit to Pearl Harbor, we were invited to help support the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the attack. As sailors aboard the USS Daniel Inouye ship saluted the USS Arizona Memorial, we watched in speechless awe. We reflected on the current tensions in Asia, and the devastating past that had brought us here. Meeting with survivors of the attack and the Rosie the Riveters who held down the mission at home, we learned about the history of island hopping used to push back the Japanese during World War II.



At the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, we were humbled by the names of all the service member casualties carved in the walls of stone. Our visit to a Wheeler Army Airfield Base introduced us to an aeromedical evaluation Blackhawk crew, who provided us with an immersive experience of how a medical crew trains in the capabilities they bring to our troops on the battlefield.



At the Lightning Academy at Schofield Army Barracks, we learned how the Army interfaces with our global allies to develop agile, adaptive, and expeditionary leaders through austere, realistic, and demanding training. We ran the jungle obstacle courses as a cohort to get a taste of what the Air Assault soldiers must endure and overcome to become successful in their craft.



Our visit to the DOD POW-MIA Accounting Agency proved to be one of the most inspiring experiences of our journey. This organization has made it their mission to recover and identify human remains of our troops, and to unite them with their families so they can be properly laid to rest.



As our journey drew to a close, we were given the opportunity to delve into the Red Team concept and tool known as "Alternative Futuresfeaturing." Utilizing our knowledge of the present and past, we imagined and strategized about potential alternative futures involving the US and our peer threats in the region. This journey of discovery and growth has left an indelible mark on us, reinforcing our commitment to selfless service and servant leadership. This tool has proved helpful with our team projects as we studied recruitment for the military services.









Colorado:



Our ELDP deployment in Colorado Springs, Colorado kicked off with a thought-provoking discussion on the similarities between good leadership and good followership. We delved into the US Space Command's mission, its history, and how it collaborates and balances it areas of responsibility with other commands. Our tour of the Cheyenne Mountain Complex allowed us to interact with its leaders and understand the intricacies of their operations and maintenance. At Peterson Space Force Base, we visited the Air and Space Museum. We learned from Space Force Delta how our electronic warfare squadrons and assets are crucial to our assets on the ground and at sea. The Air Force Academy was also on our itinerary, where we enjoyed lunch with the cadets and engaged with them on a personal level. As part of our community service work, we worked at the Air Force Academy Equestrian Center, where we mucked stalls and moved hay bales. We spent time at the US North Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, sharpening our strategic thinking and disaster management skills through a war gaming exercise. Our experience reinforced the importance of leadership and followership in not just the experiences with Space Force and the Air Force Academy but also as we progressed through our work as teams on our recruitment projects.

















San Diego, California:



The ELDP cohort 35.3 embarked on a journey to San Diego, California, where they spent a week visiting the US Navy and US Marine Corps. This adventure pushed us to our limits and helped us grow. We experienced a range of activities, from learning about what it takes to become a Marine to engaging in an environmental activity with a Navy seal botanist by pulling ice plants from the shores of Coronado Beach.



One of the most challenging activities was participating in a submarine wet trainer, where they had to apply CORE teamwork skills to learn how to repair a sinking submarine. The experience of being in a dark, cold submarine simulator with rising water gave us a deeper appreciation for the perils submariners face while underway. The cohort also visited and received an operations capabilities brief of the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Somerset.



Marine barracks bound: an anxiety event? Or a real treat! The highlight of our trip was visiting the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, where we were greeted by drill instructors yelling orders to get off the bus, throwing many of us right back into our basic training days, and for others the experience of what we’ve only seen in movies like Full Metal Jacket. One of the most memorable moments of the day, was getting to stand head up, eyes front, and in formation on the famous yellow footprints where thousands of Marine recruits have stood before us.



We drew gear and dummy weapons –wore Kevlar helmets and flack vests proudly as we “marched” to chow beneath the Pacific coast sunset. We spent the night in the luxurious recruit barracks, giving us a taste of life as a Marine Corps recruit. The next day, we spent time on Edson Range, where wethey were coached by the most talented and skilled shooting instructors in the US military and got to shoot live rounds from an M4 rifle at 100 meters thus giving us a strong appreciation of Marine Corps marksmanship.



We tested ourtheir physical and mental strength by climbing walls and ropes at the obstacle course and put our teamwork and leadership skills to the test at the 12 Stalls. The most humbling experience was witnessing the Marine Corps recruits earning their globe and anchor at a solemn ceremony following the crucible, a 54-hour event that tests a recruit’s physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual strength through sleep deprivation, limited food, exhaustion and 48 miles of hiking.



Our time in San Diego came to an end, as we attended an emotional and formal graduation ceremony, witnessing pride and perseverance on the faces of recruits and instructors, and tears of happiness and joy from recruits’ families and friends, as they too, witnessed on that sunny and beautiful Friday morning, recruits becoming United States Marines.













Fort Moore, Georgia:



“Fear and excitement are the exact same physical state in your body. The only difference is your attitude about it.”



The ELDP Cohort deployed to Fort Moore in Columbus, Georgia for a challenging experience for all of us. We were put to the test at the US Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence, where personal transformation was the focus. We were encouraged to step out of our comfort zones and push ourselves to our limits.

The week began with a classroom discussion on identifying problematic proclivities and behaviors that hold us back as leaders. This was a crucial learning objective that guided us throughout the rest of our deployment. We visited the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, where we learned about the US Army's engagement with foreign partners and the importance of ethics, human rights, democracy, civilian oversight, and partnerships.

Throughout the week, we engaged in physical, mental, and emotional challenges that field-tested our problematic behaviors. We overcame our fears by rappelling from a 640-foot tower at the Warrior Training Center and jumping off the Airborne Ranger Training Brigade's 35-foot airborne jump tower. We also maneuvered through obstacle courses used to train the most premier infantry, airborne, and air assault soldiers in the world. Each of these exercises emphasized the importance of trusting our teammates, our training, and our equipment.

A crucible is defined as a “transformative experience through which an individual comes to a new or an altered sense of identity.” Through these terrifying events, we learned the value of positivity and remaining motivated, about feeling empathy and understanding for others, and about the power of effective communication, teamwork, and leading from the front. And most importantly, we gained an understanding and sincere appreciation for what these brave young Soldiers willingly do every day to protect our country by living the motto: “Be all that you can be.”

Throughout the deployment, we were accompanied by Senior Executive Service mentor, Ms. Glenda Scheiner, who gave us outstanding advice and encouragement to seek greater roles of responsibility within the DOD. We ended the week by reflecting on the type of leader we want to become. As Ms. Scheiner wisely said, "Some leaders are scared to make decisions, don't be one of them."

















Arizona:

The ELDP cohort deployed to Arizona taking us first to Tucson, where we were briefed by the US Border Patrol on the intricacies of their mission. This built upon our classroom instruction on logical fallacies and cognitive biases, with the realities of the immigration problem really being brought to life through videos, interactive tracker maps, and stories from career civil servants. Our eyes were further opened when visiting the Western Aviation Training Site and learning of the ongoing partnership between the Arizona Air Guard and the island nation of Singapore. Because Guardsmen serve close to home for their entire careers, partner nations can benefit from a wealth of institutional knowledge in the ranks and rely on consistency over time as they train together.

The Arizona National Guard’s humanitarian and occasional law enforcement functions were demonstrated to the cohort during a visit to the state’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs facility and the 91st Civil Support Team static displays. Also traveling to Phoenix, cohort members were inspired by the breadth of the mission sets the National Guard covers, from an air refueling wing with massive reach to the precision capabilities of the 214th Attack Group. The forward-looking nature of the Guard component was also demonstrated through meetings with ARCWERX about innovation and presentations of unmanned aerial vehicle operations fighting terrorism worldwide from control stations in Arizona. This deployment was enlightening and inspiring to the point where prior service-members and civilians alike in the cohort considered what part-time service would look like in their lives.









Florida:

The opportunity to attend the memorial service to honor Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians who gave their lives in the performance of their duties was a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice of our service members and their families as Cohort 35.3 began our final deployment to Eglin Airforce Base and Hulbert Field.

Our deployment began with a briefing from the 96th Test Wing. Following the briefing, we had the opportunity to meet members of the 7th Special Forces Group, Red Empire. We attended the Red Empire’s community event where community members and families are recognized for supporting the warrior community. The ceremony was especially moving as a Green Beret who had been seriously injured in the line of duty reminded the audience, once again, of the meaning of service and sacrifice. The day culminated with a tour of the Airforce Research Laboratory; Munitions Directorate charged with the responsibility of staying ahead of rapidly changing munitions technology.

We learned about the mission of the 33rd Fighter Wing and the role of the F-35 and F-22 in the future fight. The 896th Test Support Squadron provided insight into test instruments where had a 96 MXG Weapons Loader Brief, toured the Central Control Facility, and experienced elements of SERE training.

As we embarked on our day of learning, we were eager to gain new experiences that would broaden our understanding of service and sacrifice. Our first stop was the Medical Sim lab, where we witnessed a team of medical professionals bravely returning life-saving measures in a simulated combat situation. Next, we visited the Fisher house, a nonprofit organization that provides a home away from home for service members and their families during times of illness or injury. The intrepid center was our next destination, where we learned about the treatment and support provided for active duty service members who suffer from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and other psychological injuries.

Our journey continued with a visit to the Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal School, where we were given a tour and saw technicians in different stages of training. We were amazed by the level of dedication and skill required to become an explosive ordnance disposal technician. Our experience at EOD ended with a bang, quite literally, but it was a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve.

As we moved on, the 6th Ranger Battalion provided another opportunity for Cohort 35.3 to step outside our comfort zones and into, literally and figuratively, a waterborne operations experience. Prior to the Waterborne Operations Experience, we were introduced to snakes and alligators that are native or invasive to the area and briefed on the various experiences Rangers will face during their training. After being introduced to potential amphibious dangers, and briefed on safety, we stepped into the arena, or rather the pond, for the waterborne operations experience. The Rangers truly “led the way” in this waterborne experience.

“Any place, anytime, anywhere” is the motto of the Air Commandos officially known as the Air Force Special Operations Command. The motto of the Special Tactics Officer, part of the Air Force Special Operations Command, is “First There…That Others May Live”. Day four of our deployment with Air Force Special Operation Command once again emphasized the meaning of service and sacrifice. The highlight of the experience was talking to the men and women serving our county in this elite group of fighters – it was humbling. The day concluded with hands-on opportunities to load weapons and the opportunity to participate in hands-on training using virtual reality goggles and learning about the role of VR in military training.

Overall, our deployment was filled with powerful experiences that left us in awe of those who serve and sacrifice for our country. The training facilitated by the 96th Test Wing and Tenant Organizations at Eglin Air Force Base and with Air Force Special Operations Command Hulbert Field provided lessons in leadership from the officers who provided our briefings to the enlisted personnel who supported our learning in their areas of expertise. The experience emphasized the service and sacrifice of our service members and their families and reminded us of the important role we each serve in supporting the warfighter.