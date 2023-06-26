Chief of Navy Reserve July 4th Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Greetings Shipmates. Chief of Navy Reserve here. As we prepare to celebrate our Nation’s 24TH birthday, I want to express my gratitude to you, our Navy Reserve Sailors, and your families for your service to our Nation.



As a direct result of your focus and hard work, the Navy Reserve remains an elite warfighting force in an increasingly competitive world. I’m proud to serve with each of you.



The Fourth of July provides an opportunity to reflect on the birth of our Nation. That recognition, and the associated celebrations that follow, also create an occasion to share well-deserved time off with family and friends. Celebrating 247 years of independence is important to all of us.



But before we relax, I want to remind you that your safety, and the safety of your families, is vital to the readiness of our Reserve Force.



Just last summer, across the entirety of the Navy, we lost 29 of our Shipmates to preventable off-duty mishaps. 19 of these tragedies resulted from automobile and motorcycle accidents alone.



Sadly, the majority of those mishaps were avoidable, proper risk assessment, compliance with the law and application of best practices might have saved the family of those Shipmates heart-breaking tragedy. This approach applies whether you are on the road, whether you are at the beach, or whether just enjoying time outdoors.



By making a plan, exercising common sense, and avoiding high-risk activities, you can go a long way towards protecting yourself and your family. I want you to be safe out there.



And this is particularly important for our motorcyle riders, who are statistically at a much higher risk of serious injury than any others. Before you even think of getting on that motorcyle, I want to remind you to complete your Navy-approved safety course, and always dress appropriately with the right safety gear.



And if you’re going to be on the water, keep an eye on your friends and your family. Operating equipment under the influence, whether on the road, or on the water, is illegal, and unsafe.



If you are of legal age, exercise responsible alcohol consumption and use good judgement, for instance, make sure your kids are wearing flotation devices and always comply with Coast Guard regulations.



Oh, and always, don’t forget that sunscreen if you’re going to be in the sun. Even at 93 million miles away, its effects can be damaging.



So remember Shipmates, holiday safety is a mission. And one we have to get right. So exercise common sense, focus on the safety of your friends and family, and make good decisions out there.



You are our Navy’s most important and precious assets, and we want and need you safe and healthy. Think before you act – and, most importantly, look out for each other.



Now, enjoy our nation’s 247th birthday, and get busy enjoying a safe, fun celebration with friends and family. You’ve earned it.



Thanks for what you do every day for our Navy and the Navy Reserve.



Now let’s get busy.