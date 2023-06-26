Military Working Dog In-Flight Care Training

Solders of the 906th Military Police Detachment, Fort Novosel, Alabama, hosted an enroute casualty care training event focusing on life-saving medical procedures for Military Working Dogs that are medically evacuated by helicopter. The four day event culminated on June 23, 2023, with a graded evaluation of military working dog handlers as they provided critical care while inflight aboard a Black Hawk helicopter. Military working dog teams from across the Army participated in the training.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 13:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888870
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-MD562-4261
|Filename:
|DOD_109736855
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
