Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dog In-Flight Care Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Solders of the 906th Military Police Detachment, Fort Novosel, Alabama, hosted an enroute casualty care training event focusing on life-saving medical procedures for Military Working Dogs that are medically evacuated by helicopter. The four day event culminated on June 23, 2023, with a graded evaluation of military working dog handlers as they provided critical care while inflight aboard a Black Hawk helicopter. Military working dog teams from across the Army participated in the training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888870
    VIRIN: 230629-A-MD562-4261
    Filename: DOD_109736855
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog In-Flight Care Training, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT