Military Working Dog In-Flight Care Training

Solders of the 906th Military Police Detachment, Fort Novosel, Alabama, hosted an enroute casualty care training event focusing on life-saving medical procedures for Military Working Dogs that are medically evacuated by helicopter. The four day event culminated on June 23, 2023, with a graded evaluation of military working dog handlers as they provided critical care while inflight aboard a Black Hawk helicopter. Military working dog teams from across the Army participated in the training.