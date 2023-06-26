Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Dangers of Make Shift Boats Called Chugs | Mission Ready | CBP

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) BORSTAR unit, intercepts marine vessels carrying migrants trying to cross our borders. These makeshift boats, also called "Chugs," are a dangerous marine vessel that puts migrants lives at risk when used.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888868
    VIRIN: 230323-H-VJ018-1001
    Filename: DOD_109736850
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Dangers of Make Shift Boats Called Chugs | Mission Ready | CBP, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rescue
    CBP
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    CBPSAR

