U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) BORSTAR unit, intercepts marine vessels carrying migrants trying to cross our borders. These makeshift boats, also called "Chugs," are a dangerous marine vessel that puts migrants lives at risk when used.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888868
|VIRIN:
|230323-H-VJ018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109736850
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Dangers of Make Shift Boats Called Chugs | Mission Ready | CBP, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
