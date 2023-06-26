Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer First Responder - Chief Matthew Dodds | CBP

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Matthew Dodds serves as an Advanced EMT to CBP's 'Office of the Chief Medical Officer.' Dodds, also volunteers his EMT skillset once a week to Ashburn Fire Department.

