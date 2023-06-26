TRADOC 50th Anniversary - Alexander Hamilton PT Session

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During TRADOC's 50th Anniversary week, Fort Sill, Oklahoma hosted three Physical Training (PT) sessions leading up to the Fires Fifty Competition, in recognition of the long-standing dedication to training from the Doctrine Command!



Each day during the week a workout of the day (WOD) signified an award, given by the Field Artillery and Air Defense Artillery branches annually.



TRADOC sustains its proud legacy of shaping the Army by recruiting and training Soldiers and units; developing adaptive leaders; guiding the Army through doctrine; and shaping the Army by building and integrating formations, capabilities, and materiel.