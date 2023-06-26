Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC 50th Anniversary - Alexander Hamilton PT Session

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    During TRADOC's 50th Anniversary week, Fort Sill, Oklahoma hosted three Physical Training (PT) sessions leading up to the Fires Fifty Competition, in recognition of the long-standing dedication to training from the Doctrine Command!

    Each day during the week a workout of the day (WOD) signified an award, given by the Field Artillery and Air Defense Artillery branches annually.

    TRADOC sustains its proud legacy of shaping the Army by recruiting and training Soldiers and units; developing adaptive leaders; guiding the Army through doctrine; and shaping the Army by building and integrating formations, capabilities, and materiel.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:49
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    #ADA #FirsttoFire #TRADOC50 #TRADOC50th

