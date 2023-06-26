Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt. Katelyn McCormick - Why I Serve

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    2nd Lt. Katelyn McCormick, currently a student at 30th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade, Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC), stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, tells of her reason for joining the US Army and becoming an officer.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:47
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    This work, 2nd Lt. Katelyn McCormick - Why I Serve, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ADA #FirsttoFire #TRADOC50 #TRADOC50th

