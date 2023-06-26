Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    158th Field Artillery Regiment prepare HIMARS for Western Strike 2023

    OK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers with the 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, had the opportunity to train alongside members of the U.S. Air Force during a Joint Aircraft Inspection and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Infiltration (HI-RAIN) training mission at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, June 14, 2023. The Guardsmen loaded HIMARS into C-17 aircraft assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing out of Altus Air Force Base as part of a joint exercise to practice the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s skills to rapidly and safely transport the launchers and equipment across large distances.

    Staff Sgt. Reanne Wagner, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade
    00:11

    Pvt. Jila Thompson, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade
    00:36

    Senior Airmen Kevin Lim, 97th Special Operations Wing
    01:20

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:47
    Location: OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 158th Field Artillery Regiment prepare HIMARS for Western Strike 2023, by SPC Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Oklahoma National Guard
    45 FAB
    OK Guard
    Western Strike 2023

