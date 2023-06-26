158th Field Artillery Regiment prepare HIMARS for Western Strike 2023

Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers with the 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, had the opportunity to train alongside members of the U.S. Air Force during a Joint Aircraft Inspection and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Infiltration (HI-RAIN) training mission at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, June 14, 2023. The Guardsmen loaded HIMARS into C-17 aircraft assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing out of Altus Air Force Base as part of a joint exercise to practice the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s skills to rapidly and safely transport the launchers and equipment across large distances.
Staff Sgt. Reanne Wagner, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade
00:11
Pvt. Jila Thompson, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade
00:36
Senior Airmen Kevin Lim, 97th Special Operations Wing
01:20
