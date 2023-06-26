Walter Reed's Dream Team Unveils Latest Single-Port Robotic System in Milestone Surgery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Cmdr. Brandon R. Garren, a urologic surgeon with Walter Reed, details the importance of Walter Reed's newest single-port surgical robot and its first ever sugical procedure. A single-port surgical system is like other robots--it has a camera and three instruments--but all of these components fit through a single small incision. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)