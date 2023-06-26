Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Change of Command ceremony at Troop Command, LRMC!
    Lt. Col. Anthony Sabatini has taken command, and we congratulate him for his dedication and leadership. Lt. Col. Casey Wilson deserves our deep gratitude for her outstanding service at Troop Command.
    The ceremony represents the strength and continuity of our military forces, honoring the legacy upheld by our brave men and women. Join us in celebrating these exceptional leaders and Troop Command's commitment to our nation's protection and outstanding care for our military personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888850
    VIRIN: 230623-A-GW628-6122
    Filename: DOD_109736336
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    NCO
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Non Commissioned Officer In Charge
    LRMC

