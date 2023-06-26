Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Change of Command ceremony at Troop Command, LRMC!

Lt. Col. Anthony Sabatini has taken command, and we congratulate him for his dedication and leadership. Lt. Col. Casey Wilson deserves our deep gratitude for her outstanding service at Troop Command.

The ceremony represents the strength and continuity of our military forces, honoring the legacy upheld by our brave men and women. Join us in celebrating these exceptional leaders and Troop Command's commitment to our nation's protection and outstanding care for our military personnel.