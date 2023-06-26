Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Change of Command ceremony at Troop Command, LRMC!
Lt. Col. Anthony Sabatini has taken command, and we congratulate him for his dedication and leadership. Lt. Col. Casey Wilson deserves our deep gratitude for her outstanding service at Troop Command.
The ceremony represents the strength and continuity of our military forces, honoring the legacy upheld by our brave men and women. Join us in celebrating these exceptional leaders and Troop Command's commitment to our nation's protection and outstanding care for our military personnel.
