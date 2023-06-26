Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COL. Harold Bender- Texas Rangers- July 4th Shout-out

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Latasha Price 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Lt. Col. Harold Bender, with U.S. Army Central Forward, gives a special shout out to his favorite team, the Texas Rangers, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on June 27, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Latasha Price, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 888845
    VIRIN: 230627-A-ST150-1002
    Filename: DOD_109736283
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL. Harold Bender- Texas Rangers- July 4th Shout-out, by SSG Latasha Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    TexasRangersBaseball
    MLB2023

