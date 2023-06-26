Maj. Donald Mooney, with U.S. Army Central Forward, gives a special shout out to his favorite team, the Texas Rangers, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on June 27, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Latasha Price, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 10:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|888841
|VIRIN:
|230627-A-ST150-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109736279
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAJ Mooney- St.LouisCardinals- July 4th Shout-out, by SSG Latasha Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT