    Operation Georgian Shield Medical Training

    BATUMI, GEORGIA

    06.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mykaela Martin 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Georgian military members and first responders respond to training scenarios of medical emergencies and render trauma aid to simulated casualties during Operation Georgian Shield on June 15, 2023, in Batumi, Georgia. Georgian Shield is an interagency exercise conducted by U.S. Special Forces and Georgian agencies collaborating to train on modern trauma practices and advanced first aid techniques. Exercises such as this build interoperability between U.S. and partner nation forces and enhance the resiliency and hone the skills of the Georgian population to respond to crisis.

    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Mykaela Martin)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888833
    VIRIN: 230615-A-UE246-2834
    Filename: DOD_109736234
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: BATUMI, GE 

    Medical
    Georgia
    MARCH
    SOCEUR
    Stronger Together
    SOF in Europe

