Operation Georgian Shield Classroom Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888828" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Georgian military members and first responders practice rendering aid to casualties in medical lanes during Operation Georgian Shield on June 14, 2023, in Batumi, Georgia. Georgian Shield is an interagency exercise conducted by U.S. Special Forces and Georgian agencies collaborating to train on modern trauma practices and advanced first aid techniques. Exercises such as this build interoperability between U.S. and partner nation forces and enhance the resiliency and hone the skills of the Georgian population to respond to crisis.



(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Mykaela Martin)