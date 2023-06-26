Georgian military members and first responders respond to training scenarios of maritime medical emergencies and render trauma aid to simulated casualties during Operation Georgian Shield on June 16, 2023, in Batumi, Georgia. Georgian Shield is an interagency exercise conducted by U.S. Special Forces and Georgian agencies collaborating to train on modern trauma practices and advanced first aid techniques. Exercises such as this build interoperability between U.S. and partner nation forces and enhance the resiliency and hone the skills of the Georgian population to respond to crisis.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Mykaela Martin)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 08:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888827
|VIRIN:
|230616-A-UE246-2562
|Filename:
|DOD_109736212
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|BATUMI, GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Georgian Shield Maritime Training, by SGT Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT